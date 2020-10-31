Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.05% of Orion Energy Systems worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 50,204 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $57,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,993 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 17.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 15,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.26.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OESX. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.50 to $9.25 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

