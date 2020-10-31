Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Seres Therapeutics were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 199,836 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 197,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 71,068 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.21.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Seres Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -26.82 and a beta of 4.33.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 million. On average, research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

