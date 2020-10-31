RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €484.00 ($569.41).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €643.50 ($757.06) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 52 week high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €659.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €538.39.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

