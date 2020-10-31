Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,461 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Venator Materials were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 44,047 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 195.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Venator Materials by 37.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 35.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.85 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price target on shares of Venator Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Shares of NYSE VNTR opened at $1.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $4.31.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts predict that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

