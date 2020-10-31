Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

In related news, Director David Krall bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,349.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 22,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $137,312.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,351.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 112,087 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Harmonic by 44.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 219,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harmonic by 1,898.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harmonic by 12.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 302,803 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $578.73 million, a P/E ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $94.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

