Bank of America Corp DE Has $54,000 Holdings in MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVBF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MVB Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in MVB Financial by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MVB Financial by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MVBF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MVB Financial from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st.

Shares of MVBF opened at $15.95 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.80 million.

MVB Financial Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

