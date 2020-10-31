Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 121.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 153.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.54%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, CFO Stephen Edward Guthrie purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Holtaway purchased 21,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $350,265.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,419 shares of company stock worth $409,516 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HWBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Hawthorn Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

