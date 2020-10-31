Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Barnes & Noble Education worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNED. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 35.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 42,616 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 79,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 123,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th.

Shares of BNED stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Barnes & Noble Education Inc has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.04%.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Barnes & Noble College, MBS Textbook Exchange, and Digital Student Solutions. The Barnes & Noble College segment sells and rents course material; offers a suite of digital content, software, and services through its LoudCloud platform, as well as e-textbooks; and sells general merchandise, including collegiate and athletic apparel, other custom-branded school spirit products, technology, supplies, and convenience items.

