Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of TESSCO Technologies worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 127.1% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

TESS opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.81. The company has a market cap of $53.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

TESSCO Technologies Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

