Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,423 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 441,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after purchasing an additional 204,710 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 334,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 292,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,865 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares during the last quarter.

BYLD opened at $25.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

