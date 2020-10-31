L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.53. L’Oréal has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $70.00.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

