3,850 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000.

FSKR opened at $14.59 on Friday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.61 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. FS KKR Capital Corp. II’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut FS KKR Capital Corp. II from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Securities started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital Corp. II presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

