Bank of America Corp DE Has $53,000 Position in PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRGX) by 51.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PRGX Global were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,778,000. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRGX Global by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on PRGX Global from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised PRGX Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on PRGX Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

PRGX opened at $5.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. PRGX Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. PRGX Global had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRGX Global, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PRGX Global Company Profile

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

