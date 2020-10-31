Bank of America Corp DE Buys 3,848 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Navigator were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Navigator by 549.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 60.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 80.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 48.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 92.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 72,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NVGS stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $382.95 million, a P/E ratio of -36.05 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $13.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Navigator had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $67.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVGS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Navigator from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

