Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 146 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.09.

SEA stock opened at $157.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.44. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 39.03% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.