Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Star Group were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGU. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Star Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Star Group by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 139,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 91,726 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Star Group by 791.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Star Group stock opened at $9.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.33. Star Group, L.P. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2019, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 453,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

