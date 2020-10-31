Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 1,802 Shares of Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) by 1,133.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Oconee Federal Financial were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Oconee Federal Financial during the second quarter worth $95,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFED opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.46. Oconee Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oconee Federal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

