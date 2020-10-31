Bank of America Corp DE Has $52,000 Stake in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in NantHealth Inc (NASDAQ:NH) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NantHealth were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $71,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NH. ValuEngine upgraded NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.01 on Friday. NantHealth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. On average, analysts expect that NantHealth Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NantHealth Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

