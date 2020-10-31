FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,921,000 after purchasing an additional 419,060 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1,138.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after purchasing an additional 147,573 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $38.38 on Friday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.65 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on FibroGen from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $133,944.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 272,226 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,220.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock worth $1,554,175 over the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

