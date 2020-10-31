Bank of America Corp DE Purchases Shares of 4,916 IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)

Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IEC Electronics by 162.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IEC Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IEC Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IEC Electronics alerts:

IEC Electronics stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. IEC Electronics Corp. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $9.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.03.

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. IEC Electronics had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised IEC Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

IEC Electronics Company Profile

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.