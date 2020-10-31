Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE SHW opened at $687.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $693.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $618.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHW. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $674.00 to $790.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.86.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.