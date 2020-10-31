Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medpace in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.25.

Medpace stock opened at $110.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.23. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $144.49.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $1,429,098.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,818,286 shares in the company, valued at $840,217,383.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,637 shares of company stock valued at $48,605,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $704,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

