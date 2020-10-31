Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.
  • On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.
  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.
  • On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 102.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Story: Recession

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report