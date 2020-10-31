Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hock E. Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.36, for a total value of $29,871,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.81, for a total value of $28,657,031.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.60, for a total value of $28,796,875.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total value of $20,364,666.40.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.05, for a total value of $19,155,478.60.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.41, for a total value of $18,833,028.52.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of Broadcom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.64, for a total value of $18,559,993.44.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $349.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.43 billion, a PE ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $387.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.73.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,958,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $464,250,000 after purchasing an additional 327,153 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 456,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $108,169,000 after purchasing an additional 182,301 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 102.2% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

