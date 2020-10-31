David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Stock

Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

