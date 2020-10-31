Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AEM. Scotiabank raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEM. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $227,625,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,046,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $130,179,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,777,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $113,312,000 after buying an additional 405,289 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

