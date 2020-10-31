Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.59 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of MSM opened at $69.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.89. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12-month low of $44.93 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $32,670,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth $20,021,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,921,000 after buying an additional 238,746 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth $12,333,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 365.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 199,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after buying an additional 156,674 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

