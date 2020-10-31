ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADCT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $7,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $23,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,366,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

