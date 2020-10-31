Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of AHT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

