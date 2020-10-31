Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 365.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AHT. ValuEngine upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashford Hospitality Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.47.

Shares of AHT opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($9.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($15.30) by $6.04. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post -24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $234,900 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 126.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,689,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 942,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 13.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 167,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 71.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report