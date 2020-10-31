Scotiabank Increases Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target to $12.50

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

