Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $298.00. Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) shares last traded at $298.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

About Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (DNDL.L) (LON:DNDL)

Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

