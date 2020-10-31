BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €66.00 ($77.65) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €56.69 ($66.69).

BAS opened at €47.07 ($55.38) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €52.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion and a PE ratio of 40.09. BASF SE has a twelve month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a twelve month high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

