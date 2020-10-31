Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Price Target to $3.60

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $10.50 to $3.60 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.91.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $467.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Think Investments LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,777,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 571,495 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 785,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 332,800 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.