MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) – William Blair upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 33.75%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $489.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $523.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.67.

Shares of MKTX opened at $538.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.21. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $575.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 32,017 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.85, for a total transaction of $14,434,864.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,085 shares in the company, valued at $438,715,372.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total transaction of $12,190,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 81,279 shares of company stock worth $39,500,108 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 62.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

