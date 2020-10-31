Encore Wire Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

