Encore Wire Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Wire in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Encore Wire’s FY2021 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WIRE. BidaskClub cut Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Sidoti increased their price target on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $46.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24. Encore Wire has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $60.76.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Encore Wire by 737.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 63,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.89%.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Insider Selling: The Sherwin-Williams Company CEO Sells $14,933,173.58 in Stock
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Medpace Holdings Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
Hock E. Tan Sells 78,125 Shares of Broadcom Inc Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
David B. Weinberg Sells 200,000 Shares of Coca-Cola Co Stock
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Agnico Eagle Mines PT Raised to $105.00 at BMO Capital Markets
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report