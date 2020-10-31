Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

