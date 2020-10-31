Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Target Price at GBX 2,286.67

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

Several research firms have commented on ULE. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

In other Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) news, insider Tony Rice acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

Shares of LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a one year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,099.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,104.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12159.0000827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

