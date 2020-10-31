Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,286.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).

ULE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,099.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,104.89. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 54.70 ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 49.70 ($0.65) by GBX 5 ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Electronics Holdings plc will post 12159.0000827 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,037.37).

About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

