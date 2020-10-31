Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) Receives GBX 2,286.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) (LON:ULE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,286.67 ($29.88).
ULE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L) from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of ULE stock opened at GBX 1,880 ($24.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,099.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,104.89. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,446 ($18.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,540 ($33.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.32.
In other news, insider Tony Rice bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,159 ($28.21) per share, with a total value of £107,950 ($141,037.37).
About Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (ULE.L)
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.
