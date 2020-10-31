Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

SELB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 218,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $528,034.32. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,650,572.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,061,490 shares of company stock valued at $18,332,395 in the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 187.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 307,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 200,800 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

