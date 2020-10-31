Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,253,290. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 218,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $528,034.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,650,572.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,061,490 shares of company stock worth $18,332,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 57.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELB stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $317.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.29. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). On average, research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.