Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

