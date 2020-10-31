Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. HSBC raised Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

