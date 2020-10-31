Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Business First Bancshares Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Business First Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.28 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $16.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $343.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In related news, Director Robert S. Jr. Greer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rick D. Day acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $41,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,103,194.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $114,608. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Business First Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 14,805 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

