Raymond James Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$14.50

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$12.25 to C$14.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EFN. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.16.

EFN stock opened at C$12.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.39. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of C$6.96 and a twelve month high of C$13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 116.20. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.30.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$225.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$208.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Wyndham Gittens sold 31,667 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total value of C$361,187.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,724 shares in the company, valued at C$76,692.60.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

