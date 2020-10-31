Bank of America Corp DE Takes $55,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS)

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $26.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

