Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $50.05 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director David Floyd bought 1,159 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 30.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the second quarter worth $1,990,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 90.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 309,864 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

