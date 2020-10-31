General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in General Electric in the second quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 377.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 0.92. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Electric will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

