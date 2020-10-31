Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BJRI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CL King increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.21 on Friday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 2.08.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 966.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,562 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 6, 2020, the company operated 209 restaurants. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

