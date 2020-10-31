Great Western Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.57 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWB. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE GWB opened at $12.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $714.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.19. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 95.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frances Pallas Grieb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,620 shares of company stock worth $73,464. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

