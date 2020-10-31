Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Increased by Analyst

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.39. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens increased their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. OTR Global raised Brinker International to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

EAT stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $476,007.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,392,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.