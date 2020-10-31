Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

NYSE UAA opened at $13.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 316.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,868 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 30.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.1% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 137,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

