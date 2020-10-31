Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Increased by Analyst

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%.

BKU has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in BankUnited by 183.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

